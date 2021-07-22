Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Between You and Me: Think frogs are cute? How about 600 of them!

By Leah Dunaief
Posted by 
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Help. I have a strange problem and to this point can’t find the solution. The man who nicely takes care of our pool said that he removed 600 dead frogs last week. That’s more than the previous week, which yielded more than the week before. The problem is worsening as I write. My neighbor’s pool, according to his estimation, had 2,000 dead frogs, and so on at other houses in the area. I suppose there is some comfort in knowing that others are having the same intrusion, but actually not much. Even as I respect and enjoy nature, I would like to have the pool water for my family and not share it with dead amphibians.

tbrnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#The Frogs#Between You And Me#White Vinegar#Ace Hardware
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Google
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
Mashed

You Should Never Let Your Pets Eat Hot Dogs. Here's Why

With summer heating up, opportunities abound for lots of outdoor grilling. And while there are many cookout items that may be appetizing to both people and dogs alike, what's a tasty meal for humans is not always safe for animals to eat. In fact, one of the most common cookout favorites is also one of the worst offenders when it comes to your pet's health — hot dogs. According to Lifehacker, most hot dogs are loaded with salt and fat, neither of which is good for your dog's digestive system.
Animalsthewestsidegazette.com

Not So Quackers: Goose Flying Upside Down Is Simply Showing Off, Say Experts

A dark gray-brown Bean goose flying upside down was snapped by an amateur photographer near the Dutch town of Arnhem. The maneuver, called whiffling, is when geese roll their body upside down and twist their neck and head 180 degrees around to its normal position. This aerial acrobatic resembles a...
AnimalsNewsweek

Mom Shares Hack for Keeping Bugs Away This Summer Using Unlikely Item

A woman has shared a brilliant hack for keeping bugs away this summer and it involves using soap. No, you don't have to scrup anything with soapy suds, instead the hack is fairly hassle-free. On July 4, a Minnesota mom, who goes by the account name Jojo.butterflylove, shared the simple...
AnimalsBangor Daily News

Why you should let this creepy bug live in your house

This story was originally published in July 2018. What is fuzzy, striped, has 30 legs and is likely living quietly in basements around Maine?. No, this is not a set-up riddle for the next Stephen King novel or upcoming horror film. It’s very real and, according to one of Maine’s...
AgricultureRichmond Register

How about them apples this year?

This week sure did start off with a windy Sunday. Our electric went off for an hour or so. It was just long enough to take a little nap. I had been making apple butter and just got finished. Thank goodness for that. The apples this year are plentiful and...
Behind Viral VideosJalopnik

This Is Why You Maybe Shouldn't Use Bug Spray To Clean Your Lights

I realize this isn’t a new thing, but thanks to the cyclic nature of stuff on the internet, sites like TikTok have been featuring something that was big about five years ago: using bug repellent to clean cloudy old headlights. The results look to be quite dramatic, and it’s hard not to want to try it, so I did—but there’s a pretty big caveat.
Home & GardenAOL Corp

If You See White Stuff on Your Baby Carrots, This Is What It Is

If baby carrots are a staple snack in your home, you know exactly what we’re talking about here. You open a bag of carrots and notice a white substance coating your veggies. What the heck is it? Is it a sign that your carrots are going bad, or a sign they won’t last long? Is it even safe to eat?
AnimalsPosted by
107 JAMZ

Have you noticed an influx of flies lately around your home?

A few weeks ago, my family and I noticed an gathering of flies and not just a few but a lot of them. Of course you do the normal or trying to swat them or get rid of them, but it seemed like they became more and more. So why are we all of a sudden noticing such an influx of flies in our area? Well honestly it is happening all over the world. I was having the conversation with my brothers while in Mississippi and they were also dealing with them.
Lifestylesportswar.com

Looks like them to me

They look a lot like the ones I have grown in the past. Also very similar to the scotch bonnet peppers labeled as "worlds hottest Caribbean pepper" that I am growing this year. They are pretty much the same. Yours definitely look darker green than my Caribbean's. Have you tried...
Animalscoastalpoint.com

Forget a big-fish story — How about a big-frog story?

During a random conversation last week, Point Publisher and rabid postcard collector Susan Lyons was telling me about a postcard she had seen in a newsletter from one of her hobby sites that shared a photo of “The Famous Coleman Frog” of Frederictown, New Brunswick. The frog, you see, weighed...
Lifehacker

How to Stop Your Toilet Tank From Sweating

Along with all the fun in the sun and taking advantage of the extended evening daylight, summer also means sweat. Sure, sweating isn’t limited to June, July, and August, but when the temperatures climb, so too does the tendency to turn into a sweaty mess. And just because it’s natural,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy