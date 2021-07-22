Sanditon: Everything you need to know about season two

The Crawley family has endured many tribulations throughout their acclaimed time on PBS, including (but not limited to) the First World War, the Spanish influenza pandemic, the Irish War of Independence, and the decline of the British aristocracy. Now, like many film productions have since 2020, they're working their way through the long-suffering difficulties of COVID-19 with the pending release of Downton Abbey 2, the awaited sequel to the immensely successful 2019 film continuation. It hasn't been easy for any production, stateside or otherwise, during this troublesome time, but Julian Fellowes and his team have found a way to film their much-anticipated sequel, which is scheduled for next year. We're learning more details about this film in the months ahead, but here's what we know about Downton Abbey 2.