Multilevel Mexican Seafood Restaurant and Bar Lands in the Gaslamp
Karina’s Cantina opens in the Gaslamp this weekend in the Fifth Avenue space that last housed the fast-casual Tocaya Organica. Once home to tapas bar and dance club Ole Madrid, the multilevel space was purchased and fully remodeled by the Karina’s Group, which owns a number of Mexican seafood restaurants throughout San Diego and also operates longtime spots like Saffron in Middletown and the Gaslamp’s Taka Sushi.sandiego.eater.com
