Multilevel Mexican Seafood Restaurant and Bar Lands in the Gaslamp

By Candice Woo
Eater
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarina’s Cantina opens in the Gaslamp this weekend in the Fifth Avenue space that last housed the fast-casual Tocaya Organica. Once home to tapas bar and dance club Ole Madrid, the multilevel space was purchased and fully remodeled by the Karina’s Group, which owns a number of Mexican seafood restaurants throughout San Diego and also operates longtime spots like Saffron in Middletown and the Gaslamp’s Taka Sushi.

sandiego.eater.com

