Elkhart County, IN

enFocus celebrates annual impact

By BLAIR YANKEY byankey@elkharttruth.com
Elkhart Truth
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND — Regional attraction group enFocus is celebrating its impact and accomplishments, including those in Elkhart County. At its annual meeting, held Wednesday at the Union Station Technology Center in South Bend, the organization celebrated its commitment to building stronger communities through talent attraction, sponsored innovation projects and fostering entrepreneurship. Dozens of regional partners and supporters attended the event.

