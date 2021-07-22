Cancel
Windies, Australia ODI suspended at last minute due to Covid-19

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA positive Covid-19 test on Thursday resulted in the last-minute postponement of the scheduled second One-Day International between the West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval on Thursday, officials announced. "The second ODI between West Indies and Australia has been postponed due a positive Covid-19 test result from a non-playing...

