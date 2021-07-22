Windies, Australia ODI suspended at last minute due to Covid-19

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 20 (ANI): Alex Carey will lead Australia in the first ODI against West Indies at Kensington Oval in Barbados, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Tuesday.Aaron Finch has been ruled out with a knee injury sustained while batting in the fifth T20I in St Lucia last Friday. His fitness for the one-day international series will be assessed on a day to day basis.Carey and Pat Cummins were joint vice-captains of the white ball sides for three years until the fast bowler assumed the role as a standalone last August. With Cummins not on this tour Carey was to be vice-captain of the one-day squad after Matthew Wade assumed the role in the T20 Series."I am deeply honoured to be able to lead the team while Aaron recovers. To captain Australia is one of the greatest privileges in sport and an honour I am extremely thankful to receive," Carey said in an official CA release. "Finchy is our captain and we will welcome him back with open arms when he is fully fit, so for now I hope I can fill the role to his extremely high standards. To lead this group against the West Indies in the West Indies is a great challenge and one I very much look forward to for as long as I have the opportunity," he added. Head coach Justin Langer said: "For a long period of time Alex has shown an extremely high level of professionalism and discipline as a fantastic leader within this group.""The injury to Finchy gives Alex the opportunity of his first experience as captain. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic job with the support of the other senior players," he added. Carey has captained the Adelaide Strikers, the South Australian Redbacks and Australia A in the past. Australia will name Carey's vice-captain and its final team at the coin toss. (ANI)