DPS Releases Small-Batch Ski Collections, New Bindings, Glove Line for Dreamtime 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (July 22, 2021) — DPS Skis, the U.S.-based ski manufacturer pairing space-age carbon technology with groundbreaking shapes, announces the start of its annual Dreamtime event on July 26. Running through August 11, Dreamtime will see DPS release limited models, including Special Edition Pagoda Tour skis, two limited creations from the Powderworks division, a pair of tech binding models, and two glove styles. Consumers can take part in Dreamtime 2021 at ww.dpsskis.com or at their favorite DPS retailer.www.outsidebusinessjournal.com
