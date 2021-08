National Parents’ Day is July 25. On this day (and all of the others) we recognize parents and caregivers and celebrate teamwork in raising kids. Parenting is hard work! It takes a LOT of time, energy, and loads of PATIENCE. Those who are raising and caring for children may not realize it, but caring for a child is one of the most important jobs an adult can do. In honor of their dedication, here are a few ideas to support parents and caregivers this weekend and beyond: