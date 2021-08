Future American investment could be in jeopardy if Poland refuses to renew the license of a U.S.-owned broadcaster, Washington warned Warsaw. Poland’s ruling coalition, led by the Law and Justice (PiS) party, has proposed a media bill that would see licenses granted only to broadcasters that aren’t majority-owned by entities from outside the European Economic Area. Critics warn the law is an attempt to void the license of TVN24, a television station owned by Discovery of the U.S. that is often critical of the government and which is seeking to renew its broadcast permit before it expires in September.