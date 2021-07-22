Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoover, AL

What Bryan Harsin said at SEC media days

By Zac Blackerby
USA Today
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn head coach Bryan Harsin made his SEC media days debut on Friday. Here’s is the full transcript of his time in front of the press on the main stage in Hoover, Alabama. Good afternoon. Glad to be here and finally. It has been a long week for me. A lot of good lucks, a lot of hope you do well, and let me just say that I’ve been in some pretty big games, and I’m not sure I had this many people text me, call me, see me on the street and wish me good luck before some event. So a credit to you all and happy to be here.

auburnwire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoover, AL
Football
Hoover, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Hoover, AL
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Hoover, AL
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Gus Malzahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#College Football#Auburn University#American Football#Sec#Boise State#Covid#Auburn High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Arizona State University
Related
Ohio StateCNN

4 takeaways from Ohio's special congressional primaries

(CNN) — In two Ohio congressional primaries Tuesday, Democratic voters embraced the party's establishment, delivering President Joe Biden another ally and denying the left-wing "Squad" its latest member. Republicans, meanwhile, stuck with former President Donald Trump. The two themes could preview what's to come in next year's midterm elections, with...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after harassment probe

President Biden on Tuesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign after the state attorney general concluded the governor sexually harassed numerous state employees. "I think he should resign," Biden told reporters. "I'm sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently, the attorney general...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy