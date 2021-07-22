What Bryan Harsin said at SEC media days

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin made his SEC media days debut on Friday. Here’s is the full transcript of his time in front of the press on the main stage in Hoover, Alabama. Good afternoon. Glad to be here and finally. It has been a long week for me. A lot of good lucks, a lot of hope you do well, and let me just say that I’ve been in some pretty big games, and I’m not sure I had this many people text me, call me, see me on the street and wish me good luck before some event. So a credit to you all and happy to be here.