The LA Kings have signed forward Brayden Burke to a one-year, two-way contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $750,000 at the NHL level. Burke, 24, was acquired via trade from the Arizona Coyotes on Day 2 of the NHL Draft. He recorded 14 points (1-13=14) in 28 games last season with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). He skated in three full seasons with the Roadrunners, posting 99 points (35-64=99) in 146 games. In 2019-20, the Edmonton, Alberta native paced all Tucson skaters with 52 points (21-31=52) and 21 goals in 51 games, as he was selected to represent the Pacific Division at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, hosted by the Ontario Reign.