Who Could be Next to Commit to Georgia?

The Georgia Football coaching staff and fans received a bit of much-awaited good news on the recruiting trail Thursday, as star running back Branson Robinson pledged his commitment to play for Georgia.

As the commitment list has grown to 12 in the class of 2022, we take a look at who could be the next to join the class for the Bulldogs.

CJ Madden, OLB

Madden plays for Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga. He originally committed to Colorado before attending numerous college camps over the summer and blowing away many coaching staffs.

Georgia offered him on June 17, less than 24 hours after his unofficial visit to Athens. Madden has stated that he will be cutting down his list on Aug, 5, his birthday.

His athletic profile suggests that he could become a solid outside linebacker for Georgia with a few years of refinement in college. Defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning is the lead recruiter for Madden. The two have sat down and talked about his potential role with the Bulldogs over the offseason.

He's set to commit on Sept. 8 and Georgia is the heavy favorite.

Jake Pope, ATH

Pope listed a top five of Alabama, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia. All five were able to host Pope on a visit in June, and Pope stated on July 3 that he would be making a silent commitment known by the end of the week, with a public announcement coming soon.

Georgia is certainly in on this recruitment for the in-state product. We will find out sooner rather than later where it is Pope will be committing.

Dani Dennis-Sutton

Dennis-Sutton is set to announce his commitment Thursday at 5 p.m. on CBSSports HQ. And though the Bulldogs have a really good chance of landing the Baltimore, Md., prospect, this looks to be a Penn State lean just hours before he announces his decision.

