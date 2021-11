Quarterback Bo Nix’s injury may turn a surprisingly good season for Auburn into one it would just as soon forget. First, Nix should be commended for playing when he thought he was just hurt against Mississippi State on Saturday. Nix hobbled through most of the fourth quarter after being tackled awkwardly late in the third. It’s really no surprise that Nix would react as he did. His toughness has been on display each and every week. His tenacity and dedication to Auburn’s program was evident when he was benched in September then returned as if nothing abnormal had happened. That’s just who Nix is.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO