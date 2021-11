The New Orleans Saints are looking for their fourth straight win when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they'll do so with a new starting quarterback under center. With starter Jameis Winston out for the season with a torn ACL and damaged MCL and Swiss army knife Taysom Hill battling through a concussion, the Saints are expected to go with Trevor Siemian to start the contest. Hill was upgraded to full participant during Thursday's practice so he should be good to go on Sunday for gadget plays, in case Siemian doesn't perform well or if he gets injured himself.

