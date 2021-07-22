Cancel
Fairgrounds officials look at adding commercial kitchen

northwestgeorgianews.com
 12 days ago

Jul. 22—MOSES LAKE — A project to build a new restroom at the Grant County Fairgrounds may be expanded to include a new commercial kitchen. Grant County Director of Central Services Tom Gaines said Monday the commercial kitchen will be an alternate in the bid package for the bathroom project. County officials want to put up the interior and exterior walls for the kitchen, even if installing kitchen equipment has to wait, he said.

