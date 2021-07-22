Spaghetti dinner, auction scheduled to benefit fire damaged Mount Pleasant Presbyterian

NEW GALILEE — A spaghetti dinner and auction is being held in August to support a local church overcoming damage from a spring fire. The dinner will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at the New Galilee Community Center, 606 Centennial Ave. The event is sponsored by the First United Presbyterian Church of Darlington, the Galilean Presbyterian Church of New Galilee and the New Galilee Community Foundation.