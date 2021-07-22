Cancel
Public Health

West Nile virus found in mosquito sample in Grant County

 12 days ago

Jul. 22—MOSES LAKE — A mosquito sample collected in the Moses Lake area last week tested positive for West Nile virus, the first detection in Grant County in 2021. It's the seventh detection of the virus in the state this year, according to a Grant County Health District release. The first 2021 was in Walla Walla County on July 1.

