OMAHA (DTN) -- As scouts headed out Tuesday morning on Day One of the 2021 Wheat Quality Council Hard Spring Wheat and Durum Tour, they were likely full of anticipation as to what they would see and how bad things would look given the extreme drought conditions the wheat has suffered this crop year. Jim Peterson, North Dakota Wheat Commission Marketing director, told DTN Tuesday evening that, in general, people had expected worse conditions in the east, but there were pockets of good and bad.