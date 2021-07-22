Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Quantum Energy, Inc. (QEGY) Announces $2M Share Buy Back Program

dallassun.com
 12 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC & HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC:QEGY) ('Quantum') is pleased to announce the approval of a $2.0 million Stock Buy Back Program. The Company announces that it's Board of Directors has approved a $2.0 million stock repurchase or Stock Buy Back...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Canada#Quantum Energy#Dc Henderson#Nv Accesswire July#Quantum Energy Inc#Company#Cfo#Our Board Of Directors#Buyback#Www Qegy Energy#Qegy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Resources Connection, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RGP)

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $485.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Increase in the Target Minimum Shareholding for the Purchase Offer in Petroteq Energy Inc. (PQE) Shares by Uppgard Konsult AB.

KRYLBO, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Regarding Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company'), (CA:PQE), (OTC:PQEFF), (FSE:PQCF) Uppgard Konsult AB ('Uppgard' or the 'Company') announces that on July 29, 2021, the company officially filed and published an amendment to the takeover offer of April 16, 2021 in the German Federal Gazette.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 93,289 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,289 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Critical Comparison: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) & Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership. Volatility & Risk. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital...
Technologydallassun.com

ClickStream Extends Option to Purchase Shares of Winners Inc. Common Stock

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces an agreement to extend its option to acquire 149,012,000 shares of Winners, Inc. common stock (OTC 'WNRS') from Winners CEO Tom Terwilliger to August 31st, 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 610 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.4% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Businessdallassun.com

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. Announces NYSE American Uplisting and Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering

NEWARK, NJ and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:IDW) (the 'Company' or 'IDW'), an integrated media company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its Class B Common Stock (the 'Common Stock') at a public offering price of $3.60 per share of Common Stock for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $9.0 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion. Several brokerages have commented on TIXT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TELUS...
Businesstheblockcrypto.com

Voyager acquires crypto custody and payments platform Coinify

Voyager announced today its acquisition of Coinify ApS, a crypto trading and payment firm, according to a Monday release. Coinify was already established in over 150 countries in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Voyager intends to bolster its international expansion, particularly into Europe, in addition to its business-to-business capabilities through acquiring Coinify.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 455 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Small Businesslynnwoodtoday.com

Sponsor spotlight: Banking strategies for market uncertainty

Planning for rising costs, accessing working capital, and investing in technology upgrades are just some of the ways local companies are navigating an uncertain time. I’m not an economist. I’m a banker. While I can’t predict what will happen in the market, I have the opportunity to speak with local business owners every day, which gives me a clear picture of the challenges facing local entrepreneurs. Currently, concerns about inflation, inventory management, and rising production costs come up in almost every conversation. While businesses are experiencing and addressing these challenges in different ways, banking support and services can be part of the solution. Here are a few examples.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 15,414 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 935,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,827.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Major Shareholder Buys 7,628 Shares of Stock

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) major shareholder Css Llc/Il bought 7,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,215.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,933,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,439.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy