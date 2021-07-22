Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Hockaday, DISD students among finalists in DART Student Art Contest

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Students from The Hockaday School and Dallas ISD schools were named as finalists in this year’s DART Student Art Contest. The contest was open to all students in North Texas in kindergarten-12th grade. Participants were asked to illustrate this year’s theme: “Everyday heroes ride DART.” It honors frontline workers, who helped the community through COVID-19.

prestonhollow.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
58K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Education
Dallas, TX
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disd#Second Grade#Disd#The Hockaday School#Kindergarten 12th#Sudie#Advocate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
Related
Irving, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

The Love of Music: From the Classroom to the Dance Floor

Nimitz High School alum Gunnar Tietge credits Irving ISD and his exposure to such diverse groups for shaping him into the man and teacher he is today. Born and raised in Irving, Tietge had a love for music before he could walk. So it’s no surprise that he currently serves the students of Austin Middle School as their choir teacher.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

MySweetSchoolDaze: 30th Annual Rainbow Days’ Back-To-School Celebration

According to Rainbow Days Development Director Justin Eatherly,. “Just one year after the pandemic forced school districts to close campuses, delay the start of the new school year and shift to remote learning, students are now preparing to return to the classroom. However, children’s experiences during the pandemic and their needs upon returning to school — academically as well as emotionally — vary greatly. Rainbow Days recognizes the importance of supporting students’ social, emotional and mental health as well as equipping them with the tools, such as school supplies, they need to be successful this school year. These needs are particularly critical for the thousands of students within Dallas ISD experiencing housing insecurity, poverty or homelessness. To address these needs, Rainbow Days’ Back-to-School Celebration will provide new backpacks, school supplies and uniforms to over 1,100 pre-K through 12th grade homeless and at-risk children and youth across Dallas.
EducationPosted by
DFW Community News

Stephen Langford Named New Principal at Dawson Middle School

At the August 2 Board Meeting the Carroll ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve Stephen Langford as the new Principal at Dawson Middle School. Langford has served in Carroll ISD for 15 years, the last seven of those as the Assistant Principal at Dawson Middle School. As part of the interview process, Dr. Lane Ledbetter, Superintendent of Schools, convened an interview committee with parents and teachers to review applications and interview top candidates.
EducationPosted by
DFW Community News

Organizing Life for School

We are only a couple weeks into school and it’s already super busy around here. I have been trying to focus on organizing life for school, to make things go more smoothly. I’d love to tell you I have our back to school routine down, and that I am perfectly organized, but I’m not!

Comments / 0

Community Policy