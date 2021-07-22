How To Get Glowing Skin This Summer — No Foundation Necessary

Want more skin care? Join the Beauty Group on Facebook. When Francesco Clark says that vanity saved his life, he truly means it. At just 24 years old, the founder of Clark’s Botanicals, then a fashion assistant at Harper’s Bazaar, sustained a spinal cord injury from a diving accident. “Not only did I become paralyzed in the blink of an eye, but I also experienced what it meant to have survivor’s guilt. My surgeon told me I had a 19 percent chance of surviving not only that night but the next few years of my life. I was on a ventilator; I was on life support for two weeks; my vocal cords became paralyzed; my left lung had collapsed from taking on pool water from being underwater for a little bit less than a minute.” Clark slowly, painstakingly regained some movement and the ability to speak and breathe on his own. But “I started to realize that not only was this a traumatic event for me, but also for my family, and the fact that it affected other people suddenly put me into this mind space of I don’t want to be a worry to them. I fell into this deep depression, and I disregarded completely the way that I looked.”