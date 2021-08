Henderson Health Care Services, Inc. - Henderson, NE 68371. • Henderson Health Care Services, Inc., a progressive healthcare facility, is seeking a full-time controller. The controller will handle high-level accounting and financial activities of the company. The controller will handle all aspects of payroll and tax compliance. Manage all aspects of accounting, billing, financial statements, general ledger, accrual accounting, payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivable, budgeting, tax compliance, and revenue recognition. Will report to CFO and will assist in the development of internal control policies, procedures, and financial planning as needed.