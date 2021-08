As our nation’s hospital executives continue to make decisions in resource allocation, the pandemic continues to surge in some parts of the country. Yet, those in charge of patient education say that it is often left out of strategic planning, limited in scope, and stuck in the past. Instead, patient education must be re-evaluated and planned to meet new healthcare needs of patients and clinicians. Hear recent feedback from CNOs and CMIOs on their top patient education priorities and learn why you should rethink your patient education today.