Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, PA

Farmers embrace the hot, dry weather as sweet corn, plums, and other fruits and vegetables flourish

Posted by 
FOX 43
FOX 43
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJcIY_0b50tnkv00

The high temperatures we've seen in Central Pennsylvania may not be for everyone, but some local farmers are embracing this summer's heat.

Workers are watering around the clock at Cherry Hill Orchards in Pequea Township, Lancaster County.

"Yes," laughed Phyllis Shenk, who has worked as a manager at the outlet for 40 years. "We have to water all day."

When Shenk first started working at Cherry Hill Orchards, the boss said the weather would vary.

Shenk didn't believe him.

"When I first came here to work in the late 70's, the boss told me, 'no two years are alike,'" she says. "I thought, 'they can't be that different.' Yes, they are. They're very different."

This year, Shenk says, she welcomed the hot, dry weather.

"Sunshine and 90 plus degrees, I would say, make people cranky but make fruit sweet," she joked. "They say, 'ah it's so hot. Ah, it's so hot.' Well, the peaches are sweeter!"

Some customers at Cherry Hill agree.

"I don't mind the heat," says Suzanne Curry, a regular at the orchard. "I was born and raised in the south, so the heat doesn't bother me so much."

This year, people may notice an abundance of other fruits too.

"We weren't sure what the plum and apricot crop would be, but we're saying we're plum crazy!" Shenk laughs.

Cherry Hill Orchards is selling six different types of plums.

"We haven't had that many plums in at least 10 years," says Shenk.

The heat and sun has been great for the plants on the property. The weather is also helping customers' wallets.

"Supply and demand: Last week, we had corn on special," explains Shenk. "We had five corn patches come together. We planted two weeks apart so we have a continuous supply of corn. Well, with that heat, a lot came together. We had to put it on special. We can't store it."

"The produce is outstanding and so are the cookies," laughed Curry.

Many PA farmers report a later than usual crop of sweet corn; though, they say the quality is very good.

Download the FOX43 app here.

Comments / 0

FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, PA
Industry
Lancaster County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Plum, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Vegetables#Sweet Corn#Cherry Hill#Fox43
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy