Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears' Jaylon Johnson discusses tall order of stepping into Kyle Fuller's shoes as CB1

By Alyssa Barbieri
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FpE7n_0b50tQP600

With the Chicago Bears set to kick off training camp next week, there will be many storylines to follow as the team prepares for the 2021 season. One of the biggest will be the competition at cornerback, where there’s now a vacancy following the release of two-time Pro Bowler Kyle Fuller earlier this offseason due to salary cap issues.

Fuller’s release elevated second-year pro Jaylon Johnson into the top cornerback spot, where he’ll be tasked with stepping into Fuller’s shoes while Kindle Vildor, Desmond Trufant and Artie Burns compete for the starting job opposite him.

Johnson is coming off an impressive rookie season, where he earned the starting job opposite Fuller as early as Week 1. While Johnson missed the final four games (including the wild-card loss to the Saints) due to a shoulder injury, he tallied 15 passes defended in just 13 games and was among the best rookie cornerbacks.

Johnson appeared on the Jim Rome Show on Thursday, where he talked about “stepping into that responsibility” as he replaces arguably the most consistent defensive back on the Bears.

“He was a big time player for the Bears for many years and somebody I looked up to, and somebody I felt confident to be able to play alongside ” Johnson told Jim Rome. “Now it’s about being able to take everything he taught me just from professionalism, just from being able to prepare the right way and take care of your body. There’s a lot of those things he taught me.”

While Johnson was disappointed about the loss of Fuller, he knows how important it is for him to take everything he learned from him during his rookie year and go out and play as consistently as he can for this defense.

“Now, it’s going to be more enhanced and more important than ever being that I now have to be that number one guy that he was,” Johnson said. “For me, it’s just about being able to go out there and play and be as consistent as he was.”

There’s no denying that Johnson’s future is bright, and all eyes will be on him as he embraces the new CB1 role.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
55K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Fuller
Person
Jim Rome
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Shoes#American Football#The Jim Rome Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos Camp: High praise for Kyle Fuller, new secondary

Jul 28, 2021; Englewood, CO, United States; Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) talks with outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. While the top story surrounding training camp for the Denver Broncos will continue to be the...
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLUSA Today

The Bears may have found a potential trade partner for Nick Foles in Colts

We’ve come a long way since last summer when Nick Foles was competing for the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback job. Now, Foles finds himself third on the depth chart behind Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields. The Bears have reportedly been looking to deal Foles this offseason, but there haven’t...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Release Player Following Terrifying Practice Hit

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to leave Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance because of a scary hit he took from safety J.T. Ibe. After practice was over, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media about that terrifying incident. He called Ibe’s hit on Kirkwood “completely unacceptable” and “undisciplined.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Massive Brawl At Giants Practice

Tuesday morning’s practice didn’t go the way New York Giants head coach Joe Judge thought it would. A full-team brawl reportedly broke out that left the coaching staff quite disappointed. According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was at the bottom of the pile from today’s altercation. It...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Deshaun Watson accuser goes into graphic detail about massage requests

In an interview with YouTube personality Tasha K., massage therapist Nia Lewis, one of Deshaun Watson’s 22 sexual assault accusers, went into graphic details surrounding her experiences with Texans quarterback. "The only thing that really bothered me in the first appointment was that he kept asking me to go inside...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys hit with another crucial Dak Prescott injury update

After cashing in big time in the offseason, Dak Prescott got all the reassurance he needed that the Dallas Cowboys were fully investing in the star quarterback for the long run. Coming off a gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season abruptly, Prescott has been grinding to get back...
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson said Justin Fields' throws confirmed hype

Everyone is excited about Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields. A Bears-centric conversation doesn't seem to ever gloss over the subject of Fields. Cornerback Jayon Johnson appeared on the Jim Rome show and while most of the conversation centered on his improvement and moving into the No. 1 role with the departure of Kyle Fuller, Fields came up.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ezekiel Elliott & His Girlfriend Stay Out of the Public Limelight

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has had a sensational start to his career in the NFL. At just 26, the former Ohio State University star is already a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro back. With three 1,000-yard seasons and another 1,900 receiving yards over his five seasons under his belt, he’s established himself as one of the premier running backs in the NFL.
NFLUSA Today

Ronald Jones impressing in Buccaneers training camp

It is officially August and that means two things. First, NFL training camps have begun. Second, the NFL season is right around the corner. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made headlines after head coach Bruce Arians ripped the team for its performance after Friday’s practice. However, former USC Trojans star Ronald...
NFLchatsports.com

Colts: This Marcus Mariota trade with Raiders would save QB situation

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JULY 29: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) While some teams decided to sign veteran backup quarterbacks like Marcus Mariota or Jameis Winston in the event that their starter goes down with an injury, the Indianapolis Colts decided to supplement Carson Wentz with Jacob Eason, a raw second-year player with tons of room to grow.
NFLchatsports.com

Podcast: Discussing the top 10 storylines to follow at Chicago Bears Camp

Chicago Bears (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports) With Chicago Bears training camp beginning next week, it’s time to get prepared as there will be plenty of things to keep tabs on. Matt Nagy and the coaching staff will be doing everything within their power to get this team ready by the start of the regular season. Did Ryan Pace do enough to help put together a roster that can compete in 2021? Plenty of decisions will need to be made and storylines will need to play out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy