Families were able to get their students ready for the 2021-22 Academic Year at the Back to School Bash, which was held at the Chester County Middle School on Saturday, July 24. After having the back to school bash in drive-thru fashion last year, the event was able to be held in the CCMS gym with different businesses helping out to give students the supplies they will need. Pictured is Emily Duncan with five-year-old Mason Duncan who is going into Kindergarten and six-year-old Matthew Duncan who is going into first grade.