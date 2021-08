Sales growth is slowing surprisingly quickly. Price hikes are needed, even as volumes decline. Dividend investors might prefer buying industry leader Procter & Gamble. Investors had low expectations heading into Kimberly Clark's (NYSE:KMB) earnings report but were still disappointed by what the consumer staples giant had to say. Growth is slowing in 2021, as expected, compared to booming demand for products like tissue paper through the early phases of the pandemic. But that slowdown is more intense than management had predicted, and it's coming at a time when costs are spiking.