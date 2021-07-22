Listen to Moor Mother and lojii link up and shake off pain on “Shekere”

As his cryptic moniker XIXIX (pronounced “six six”) might suggest, Will Brown seems to have an air of secrecy that surrounds him. However, he’ll be pulling back the curtain for his first in-person performance at Sunflower Philly later this month. Brown claims he doesn’t have all the answers, but he does have “the immutable self-assurance that if Neil Young had ever decided to flirt with glistening sad disco, the end result would sound a lot like this”; in other words, he’s simultaneously quirky and compelling. Set to take the stage on August 19, he will be accompanied by Scantron and Luke Rinz for his big debut.