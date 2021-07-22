Cancel
Music

Listen to Moor Mother and lojii link up and shake off pain on “Shekere”

By John Vettese
xpn.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilly’s Camae Ayewa brings her long-running experimental project Moor Mother to the roster of Anti- Records this September, and a bunch of her peers are along for the ride. A scan of the track listing to Black Encyclopedia Of The Air lists collaborators like Pink Siifu (who contributes a verse to”Obsidian“), Orion Sun, the Black Quantum Futurism collective, and more. This week, Moor Mother released another track from the record, and it features a kindred Philly spirit: the psychedelic rapper and producer lojii.

#Shekere#Philly#Orion Sun#Black Encyclopedia#Air
