Listen to Moor Mother and lojii link up and shake off pain on “Shekere”
Philly’s Camae Ayewa brings her long-running experimental project Moor Mother to the roster of Anti- Records this September, and a bunch of her peers are along for the ride. A scan of the track listing to Black Encyclopedia Of The Air lists collaborators like Pink Siifu (who contributes a verse to”Obsidian“), Orion Sun, the Black Quantum Futurism collective, and more. This week, Moor Mother released another track from the record, and it features a kindred Philly spirit: the psychedelic rapper and producer lojii.thekey.xpn.org
