Sit in on Nazeer Art’aud’s hazy studio hang in the “Sister Act II” video

By John Vettese
xpn.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilly’s Nazeer Art’aud is a multi-hyphenate creative force with background in hip-hop, irreverent comedy, and theater. On his new project, Mister Larry’s Loony Funhouse, he’s looking to blur the lines between those worlds more than ever before. Out next week on all streaming services, the project is built around a...

thekey.xpn.org

