CAR SHOW – CONCERT – AND FIREWORKS!! Join us as we continue our Summer Concert Series at the Manalapan Recreation Center with another car show, a concert featuring Billy Joel Tribute Band Danny V’s 52nd Street, and fireworks on Friday, August 13th. This event is brought to you by the Manalapan Arts Council. If you are interested in entering your vehicle in the car show, please click here for the entry form. Registration is not required, but it is preferred. You can email your completed form to info@mtnj.org. Cars can begin to arrive at 5pm. Please be sure to enter through the West gate, you can also follow the signs for entry. Three winners will be chosen, and trophies will be presented at the show. The car show will begin at 6pm, the concert starts at 7:30, and make sure you stay for the firework finale!! We hope to see you there! Flyer.