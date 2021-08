Wide receiver is always the deepest position in fantasy football. It’s easy to get excited about Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, or Stefon Diggs, but most fantasy football owners prefer to spend their early draft capital on a running back or two. So, what’s the strategy if you miss out on the top-tier WRs? Just start grabbing guys indiscrimination in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds? This is where tiers come into play. Having an idea of how rankings separate into tiers is crucial at any position in fantasy, but especially so at WR, where the top options and viable sleepers seemingly never end.