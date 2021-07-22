Fairgrounds officials look at adding commercial kitchen

In Centre County, a well known site that hosts one of the nation’s most unique summer events has steadily grown to a nearly year round facility. So were here in Centre Hall at the Grange Fair Grounds. You may think its a little early to be talking about the Grange Fair, it is several weeks away. But in recent years Grange Park has become an event scene with plenty going on before the fair, and afterwards this past weekend The Nittany Kennel Club was back at Grange Park after having their popular show cancelled last year. Lots of dogs and owners, spectators and RV’s.