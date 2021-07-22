New books by local authors hitting shelves

Bestselling author Jasmine Guillory has written six steamy and sensational romance books, and her latest title, While We Were Dating, is her sexiest hit yet. The new novel, which came out in July, is already raking in rave reviews from countless book-lovers, proving that this story is sweet enough to make anyone swoon. The story follows Anna Gardiner, an actress looking to be Hollywood's next big star, and Ben Stephens, an advertising executive with a flirty side. As the pair's unexpected romance unfolds, this book tells a story that goes deeper than just physical attraction, to explore what it means to be emotionally intimate with another person.