Sharks get one key remaining RFA under contract, still have others

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jack Eichel’s agents release an alarming statement that changes the dynamic of the relationship between the player and the organization in a major way. Meanwhile, are the Edmonton Oilers seriously considering making a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo? What’s the status on Jake DeBrusk with the Boston Bruins and will they use him in a trade to try and replace David Krejci? Finally, what the New York Islanders up to and how were the Toronto Maple Leafs able to scoop up Nick Ritchie?