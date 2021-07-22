Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Chief Diaz’s Statement on What Police Bills Mean for Seattle PD

By Public Affairs
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1S0j_0b50hh2300

In recent weeks, the Seattle Police Department has received numerous questions regarding the impacts of House Bills 1310 and 1054, both of which relate to police tactics and use of force.

In light of this legislation, Chief Adrian Diaz has provided the following detailed statement, outlining how this new legislation, in many instances, mirrors practices SPD has had in place for some time. The department continues to ban the use of choke and neck holds. SPD requires officers to de-escalate, thoroughly document uses of force, report instances of potential misconduct.

SPD officers will continue to provide high level public safety services to Seattle in a manner that fully complies with the constitution and the laws of this state, and will do so with honor, integrity, and compassion.

On July 25, 2021, House Bills 1310 and 1054 go into effect. In short, these bills create a civil standard that limits the circumstances in which any physical force may be used, impose new restrictions on certain police tactics (including pursuits, no-knock warrants, and neck restraints), impose reporting requirements of officers who witness out-of-policy force, and prohibit the procurement or use of certain “military equipment.”

As I’m sure you’ve seen, these bills have generated some controversy amongst agencies around the state, not because there is opposition to the bills in principle (indeed, in many respects these bills codify what is already existing and best practice and incorporate changes that law enforcement had advocated) but because the language of the bills leaves room for debate as to how they are to be operationalized in practice or, in some instances, reconciled with existing law. And, while the legislature tasks the Washington Attorney General to produce model policies reflecting these standards, the Attorney General is given until July 2022 to generate those policies – meaning that it is up to agencies to determine, in the interim, how these laws are to be incorporated into existing policy and training.

After careful review of the legislation and recent training guidelines produced by the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, I am confident that these bills will have limited impact on how SPD provides services. This is because:

•As our data make clear, SPD’s use of force at any level is an empirically rare occurrence.

•The requirements of HB 1310 that force, when used, be reasonable, necessary, and proportional comports with existing SPD policy, as do the requirements and considerations around de-escalation and force mitigation.

•Our pursuit policy is more restrictive than the bill as enacted.

•We have no records or institutional recollection of having sought or executed a “no-knock” warrant, as those were already implicitly prohibited under existing law.

•Neck-holds, chokeholds, and LVNR tactics were already prohibited under SPD policy.

•Officers who witness misconduct are already subject to reporting requirements.

•With the limited exception of 12-gauge shotguns and certain rifles which will be removed from service, SPD does not own, and has not sought to procure, items defined as “military equipment.”

I know that there has been much discussion around the extent to which HB 1054 would prohibit the 40mm less lethal launcher – a tool with demonstrated capacity to resolve without serious injury volatile incidents that might otherwise end in tragic outcomes, including incidents involving individuals armed with knives or other edged weapons where the 40mm launcher is of particular advantage and effect in facilitating officers’ ability to maintain distance and cover.  While the plain language of HB 1054 would, when strictly construed and read in isolation, prohibit this tool as military equipment, I am of increasing confidence that it was not the intent of the legislature to do so, and that the legislature will make that clear.  It is simply anathema to every principle on which these bills are grounded to conclude that the legislature, while promoting in one bill the expanded use of less lethal tools, intended to strip from departments in another an established tool that has allowed marked success in bringing about positive outcomes in dangerous situations.  SPD will, accordingly, be maintaining its 40mm program.  

What has changed in SPD policy as a result of these bills, and what may be most noticeable to the community and our partners in social services, will be the level of SPD response to calls that do not involve a crime or may be better directed to other services. In creating a civil standard around the circumstances when, in the performance of their duties, officers may use physical force, HB 1310 limits the use of “physical force” (or reportable force as defined in SPD policy) to circumstances where necessary to (1) protect against criminal conduct where there is probable cause to make an arrest; (2) effect an arrest; (3) prevent an escape as defined by RCW 9A.76; and (4) protect against an imminent threat of bodily injury to the peace officer, another person, or the person against whom force is being used. This means that in circumstances where probable cause to arrest does not exist, including Terry stops (investigative detentions based on reasonable suspicion that a crime is, has been, or is about to be committed) and when responding with social service/crisis responders to effect non-emergent orders of detention for mental health care under the Involuntary Treatment Act, if officers cannot articulate – in the context of de-escalation considerations that include leaving the area if no crime is being committed – a basis for a use of physical force with an uncooperative or resistant subject that is allowable under HB 1310, officers will be expected to disengage. We ask for understanding from the community, including those who may be impacted by crime and those charged with delivering individuals in crisis safely into services, as we adjust our service capacity to meet the language and intent of these laws.

At the same time, I believe that we are at a point of realizing true and meaningful change in how we collectively, the Seattle community, work to re-envision the role of policing. I am reassured that the work of the Mayor’s Office, SPD, and so many others over the course of the past year has well-positioned community and social service partners to meet the complex needs of our society that have so often been left, by default, to the police. I look forward to continuing to work with city, community, public health, and public safety partners in making Seattle a more equitable and safe city for all.

Finally, let me also make this clear: while some agencies have taken the position that they will no longer conduct investigatory stops where officers have reasonable suspicion to believe an individual may be involved in criminal activity, and some agencies have declared they will no longer respond to calls involving subjects in behavioral crisis, that is not the position of our department. None of these laws in any way prohibit agencies from responding to calls for service. The idea that the ability to use force is a pre-requisite to engaging in investigative stops or responding to individuals in crisis is absurd; we know from our data and experience that any use of force by Seattle Police Officers is statistically rare. We will continue to engage in Terry stops where reasonable and appropriate under the law and circumstances presented. We will continue responding to calls for service involving behavioral health or crisis related issues, as we do now to over 10,000 crisis related calls annually. In each case, as with any case, officers will assess the situation and act with reasonable care, evaluate available resources, employ de-escalation tactics with the goal of achieving voluntary compliance, and determine the appropriate resolution based upon law, policy, and training.

The Seattle community should be assured that SPD officers will continue to provide high level public safety services in a manner that fully complies with the constitution and the laws of this state, and will do so with honor, integrity, and compassion.

Adrian Z. Diaz

Chief of Police

Seattle Police Department

Comments / 3

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

329
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Seattle Pd#House Bills 1310#Spd#Hb 1310#Lvnr#Military Equipment#Hb 1054
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Seattle, WAcapitolhillseattle.com

New report tries to answer what went wrong during Seattle Police’s response to 2020 Black Lives Matter protests — and what to do about it

Future Seattle protests could meet a larger, more technologically prepared police force with new directives including encouraging certain officers to speak their minds — if what the cops have to say doesn’t further inflame tensions. The first report has been released from the city’s official review of public safety implications...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle PD low on officers as gun violence spikes

SEATTLE — Following a deadly weekend of shootings in Seattle and an overall increase in gun violence, police are altering officer schedules to try and cover the gaps as they struggle to meet demand. “Seattle saw one of the worst late night, early mornings of violence in recent memory,” said...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Seattle police commander files $5.48 million claim, alleging Chief Diaz falsely blamed him for ‘pink umbrella incident’

A recently demoted Seattle police commander has filed a $5.48 million discrimination and retaliation claim against the city, alleging that interim police Chief Adrian Diaz made him the scapegoat for what became a seminal moment of last year’s police clashes with racial justice demonstrators: the so-called “pink umbrella incident.”. Capt....
Los Angeles, CAspectrumnews1.com

LA Law: Former LAPD Chief Bill Bratton on what to do when police get things wrong

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore admitted "human error" caused a botched detonation of illegal fireworks in South LA. So how can the police make things right after such extensive damage and injuries? Former LAPD Chief Bill Bratton joins us with his take on how police can repair relations with the communities they're tasked with protecting and serving. Bratton's new book, "The Profession," chronicles his time in LA and how he managed to make inroads with this city's Black community.
Arlington, MAYourArlington

Police chief, school superintendent issue statement about ex-driver

The following is a statement from Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth C. Homan and Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty:. "The Arlington Public Schools and Arlington Police are aware of allegations brought to light against a former district student transportation driver. The allegations stem from an outside job in another community, not related to their employment with the Arlington Public Schools.
Kempner, TXlampasasdispatchrecord.com

Kempner honors police chief, sheriff’s deputy

During the Kempner City Council’s meeting July 27, Mayor John Wilkerson presented special recognition to Interim Chief of Police Heriberto “Eddie” Rodriguez and Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Raymond Barrera for their work to solve a recent burglary. Wilkerson said when a Kempner business was burglarized, Barrera’s professional relationship with another business led to the apprehension…
Florida StateNewsweek

Florida Woman Jailed for Exposing Herself to Passengers on Flight, Kicking Officer

A Florida woman was jailed after causing a ruckus on a regional airport flight out of South Dakota on Friday. Mistie Justice Watkins, 41, of Daytona Beach faces charges of disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, simple assault on law enforcement, and unlawful occupancy stemming from her behavior on a plane at the Rapid City Regional Airport. She also had an active warrant out of Meade County, Kentucky. She was escorted off the craft by police after the incident was called in at around 8:50 p.m.
Owosso, MIArgus Press

Law enforcement issues need to be addressed

It’s important that we address some major problems in law enforcement. Strongly ingrained elements of racism, misogyny, homophobia, corruption, violence and incompetence plague our law enforcement apparatus. Additionally, the resurgence of the politicization of law enforcement, using police to implement political objectives and as a tool of oppression is an...
Green Bay, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Green Bay's next Police Chief selected

The Police and Fire Commission has selected Christopher Davis, of the Portland Police Bureau, to become Green Bay’s next Police Chief. Davis has 27 years in policing, currently as Deputy Chief of the Portland Police Bureau. Prior to his time in Portland, he also served with the Arizona State University Police Department. Chief Davis holds a bachelors in Justice Studies and a masters in Public Safety Leadership and Administration from Arizona State University. In addition, he is a graduate of the FBI Academy and the Police Executive Leadership Institute.
Hamilton, GAWTVM

Hamilton’s police chief adjusts to new position

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - There are new developments today in the appointment of a new police chief in Hamilton. You may recall, the new chief replaces the former chief after a videotape surfaced featuring racist language. The New Police Chief, Eric Wiess is settling into his freshly appointed role. This...
Public SafetyNBC Philadelphia

Two More Officers Who Defended US Capitol Die by Suicide

Two more law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol against the mob attack on Jan. 6 have died by suicide, after two other officer suicides earlier this year. Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead in his home on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Monday. He served as an officer for more than 18 years, joining the department in 2003. Hashida was 43 and was assigned to the Special Operations Division’s emergency response team.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Legislative Democrats’ attempt at police reform puts communities at risk

We all want transparency and accountability from those in positions of authority. I recognize the frustration that led to 2020’s protests and cries for police reform. Community members are right to expect justice and fairness, yet the police reform bills passed during the 2021 legislative session are unlikely to deliver that. Unfortunately, they will instead tie the hands of our men and women in uniform in a way that may have very negative consequences for public safety and officer safety.

Comments / 3

Community Policy