The world is at risk of harmful new Covid-19 variants emerging unless the UK and other wealthy nations share more vaccines with poorer countries, a British government adviser has warned.It is likely new and “dangerous” variants will emerge which will “chip away” at the effectiveness of vaccines unless there is more global co-operation, the Wellcome Trust and Institute for Government (IfG) think tanks warned.A joint report released on Monday said the recent G7 summit was a wasted opportunity to come up with a global plan for jabs – warning highly-vaccinated countries like the UK not to view the crisis...