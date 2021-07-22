‘Dune’ Trailer: A New Adaptation of the Sci-Fi Classic
Delayed for almost a year by the Covid pandemic, Dune is now headed to theaters — and streaming on HBO Max — this fall. This new adaptation of the classic sci-fi novel comes from Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival director Denis Villeneuve. (The earlier Dune film was by David Lynch and was, let’s say, not a success.) Villeneuve’s version looks like a massive space epic with incredible visuals and special effects, plus a lot of dramatic Hans Zimmer music. What more could you want out of a $150 million movie?kisscasper.com
