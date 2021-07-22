‘Dune’ Trailer: A New Adaptation of the Sci-Fi Classic

As the third live-action adaptation of Frank Herbert’s beloved sci-fi epic, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune exists in an interesting space. On the one hand, a blockbuster version of the story has never been given the kind of resources that this production has utilized, and any fan will hope that those resources allow it to be as faithful to the source material as possible. On the other hand, there is no pretending that the David Lynch-directed 1984 film and the Sci Fi Channel miniseries from 2000 don’t exist, so there is a certain motivation for the latest version to make certain changes that allow it to be distinct and not a simple copy-paste job. Those are two diametrically opposed ideas, but are weirdly important in equal measure.