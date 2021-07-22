Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
104.7 KISS FM

‘Dune’ Trailer: A New Adaptation of the Sci-Fi Classic

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
104.7 KISS FM
104.7 KISS FM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Delayed for almost a year by the Covid pandemic, Dune is now headed to theaters — and streaming on HBO Max — this fall. This new adaptation of the classic sci-fi novel comes from Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival director Denis Villeneuve. (The earlier Dune film was by David Lynch and was, let’s say, not a success.) Villeneuve’s version looks like a massive space epic with incredible visuals and special effects, plus a lot of dramatic Hans Zimmer music. What more could you want out of a $150 million movie?

kisscasper.com

Comments / 0

104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Covid
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
MoviesCollider

Karen Gillan on Reading the Script for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: “There Was Full Tears”

Karen Gillan has had one of the most interesting arcs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played the character of Nebula since 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Nebula’s shift from villain to borderline hero, and her relationship with both Thanos (James Brolin) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) has made her an integral part of both the Guardians and The Avengers. But Nebula’s story is just beginning, as in an interview with Collider for her upcoming Netflix film Gunpowder MIlkshake, Gillan talked about her future in the MCU.
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
CelebritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Jason Momoa reveals his 'man crush'

Jason Momoa has a “man-crush” on Oscar Issac. The 41-year-old actor – who has children Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with wife Lisa Bonet - had a great time working on the upcoming blockbuster ‘Dune’ because it had such a great cast, including the ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ star and his “dream” co-star Javier Bardem.
WWEwegotthiscovered.com

Dave Bautista Says He Was Broke Before Guardians Of The Galaxy

By his own admission, Dave Bautista has always been something of a late bloomer when it comes to the two careers he’s best known for. He was a few months shy of 31 when he made his professional wrestling debut, and well into his 40s when he decided to step away from the squared circle and pursue his Hollywood dreams.
New Scientist

Settlers review: Powerful sci-fi movie evokes classic westerns

LIFE, death and existential dread are at the heart of Settlers, an impressive debut feature film from writer-director Wyatt Rockefeller. It is a slow-burning sci-fi thriller that asks pertinent questions about humanity’s relationship with adversity and survival. Following an ecological disaster on Earth, a couple try to survive in a...
shortlist.com

Thor: Love And Thunder's best cameo has finally been confirmed

Thor: Love And Thunder is definitely our most anticipated Marvel movies. We can't wait to see what director Taika Waititi does next and the confirmation of a cameo we have all been waiting for just cements this. Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok was packed with familiar faces, with the likes of Doctor...
MoviesRefinery29

Jason Momoa Would Like Hollywood To Put Some Respect On Action Movies

Hollywood hero Jason Momoa has come a long way from playing the wordless Dothraki khalasar Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones. But even as he continues to progress in his career with lead roles in big projects, the actor has just one gripe to make about the current state of the industry: Hollywood doesn't respect action films enough.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Denis Villeneuve's Dune Has Changed The Opening Of The Sci-Fi Epic, And It's Awesome

As the third live-action adaptation of Frank Herbert’s beloved sci-fi epic, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune exists in an interesting space. On the one hand, a blockbuster version of the story has never been given the kind of resources that this production has utilized, and any fan will hope that those resources allow it to be as faithful to the source material as possible. On the other hand, there is no pretending that the David Lynch-directed 1984 film and the Sci Fi Channel miniseries from 2000 don’t exist, so there is a certain motivation for the latest version to make certain changes that allow it to be distinct and not a simple copy-paste job. Those are two diametrically opposed ideas, but are weirdly important in equal measure.
GeekTyrant

Stunning New Trailer For Denis Villeneuve's DUNE!

Whoa… if you thought the first trailer that was released for Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited Dune movie was good, wait until you watch this new one that was released! This movie looks incredible! I’m in awe of how stunning this movie looks. The film is the latest adaptation of the 1965...
hotnewhiphop.com

Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya Star In New "Dune" Trailer

It's been almost a year since fans were treated with the first look at Dune, a Denis Villenueve film based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name. With a star-studded cast including the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the wait for the second trailer has been certainly been tense. However, Warner Bros. Entertainment came to the rescue this week with the release of the second expansive trailer, giving fans more information into the story and lore behind the film.
AceShowbiz

New 'Dune' Trailer Glimpses Epic Desert Battle

The latest sneak-peek video delves deeper into Paul Atreides' journey to become the savior of mankind on the dangerous desert planet Arrakis from extermination. AceShowbiz - The new trailer of "Dune" is here to tide fans over its fall release. Making its way out online, the approximately three-and-a-half-minute trailer previews an epic intergalactic battle on the desert planet of Arrakis.
brooklynvegan.com

Watch the spectacular new ‘Dune’ trailer

It's been nearly a year since Warner Brothers released the teaser trailer for Denis Villeneuve's big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic, Dune. A lot's happened since then, most of it due to COVID. The release date moved a couple times, and then Warner Brother announced that all their 2021 movies would get simultaneous release via HBO Max for the first month. The film will now be out October 22, and while it will still get that simultaneous HBO Max release, the official main trailer, which dropped today, makes a great case for seeing Dune in a theater.
MoviesPaste Magazine

The Trailer Park: The Best New Movie Trailers of the Week from Dune to Malignant

It’s so easy to miss a AAA trailer these days, even with all the endless marketing build-up around teasers, pre-trailers (“in one day,” etc) and other forms of cinematic hype. A good trailer is an art form, one that is able to convey a movie’s plot, tone and style all while resisting that ever-present urge to score it to a slowed-down pop song. So here’s the Trailer Park, where we’re parking all the trailers you may have skipped, missed or want to revisit from the past week. Appreciate them. Nitpick them. Figure out if the movies they’re selling are actually going to be any good. That’s all part of the fun, after all.
MoviesComicBook

New Venom 2 Trailer Teases Another Marvel Villain

A brand new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released this morning and with it came the best look at Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady as the titular Marvel villain, but he wasn't the only baddie teased in the new footage. It was previously confirmed that actress Naomie Harris will appear in the film as Frances Barrison aka Shriek, another character hailing from the pages of Marvel comics. Though the footage doesn't fully show off Shriek in-costume, she's mostly in prison gear, we do get to see her sonic attack in full force (in addition to the tease of her romance with Kasady).
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Trailer & Poster: Neill Blomkamp’s Sci-Fi/Horror DEMONIC

Writer/director Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Elysium) seems to be switching things up a bit and taking his unique brand of sci-fi and merging it with the horror genre. It’s not a totally unexpected change of events, as Demonic certainly fits into Blomkamp’s tech-nightmare style of filmmaking. It’s refreshing to see...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dune presents a new trailer and it’s surprising

After so much waiting, Warner has finally released a new preview of Dune. Undoubtedly, Dennis Villeneuve’s film will seek to surprise us. Like other projects, Dune was also affected by the pandemic. However, it is preparing for its premiere, which will be on September 17 in Spain. Meanwhile, the film began to increase the anxiety of its fans with the release of a new trailer. You can see it below!

Comments / 0

Community Policy