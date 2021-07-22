LAMH Star Melody Holt Shares a Message on Former Wedding Anniversary
Things went left between Martell Holt and Melody Holt. “Love & Marriage: Hunstville” star Melody Holt went through a very public divorce. When viewers first met her and Martell Holt, they seemed like a true power couple. As they discussed their future moves in real estate, many weren’t aware of Martell’s history of infidelity. It was eventually revealed that Martell had a five-year affair. At times, it was hard for Melody to even discuss this. But she decided to try to work on their marriage.urbanbellemag.com
