Junction City police have issued a scam alert. Many elderly individuals are receiving this letter in the mail. from “The Mega Lottery Picker 2021 Lottery Software for Powerball and Mega Millions." It states that the recipient has won a lottery award of 4.5 million dollars. The letter instructs individuals that they can collect the funds after calling a number and providing their bank account information. This is a scam, be cognizant about whom you give information to over the phone or online and what personal information you share.