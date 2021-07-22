Utah vows to spend $309M cut of national opioid settlement on treatment and prevention

This Feb. 19, 2013, photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday the state's $309 million share of a national settlement from drug companies will help address the ongoing opioid crisis in the Beehive State. (Associated Press) — SALT LAKE CITY — No payout can make up for the damage that a flood of prescription pills has wrought in Utah over decades, Attorney General Sean Reyes said Thursday.