Utah vows to spend $309M cut of national opioid settlement on treatment and prevention

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Feb. 19, 2013, photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday the state's $309 million share of a national settlement from drug companies will help address the ongoing opioid crisis in the Beehive State. (Associated Press) — SALT LAKE CITY — No payout can make up for the damage that a flood of prescription pills has wrought in Utah over decades, Attorney General Sean Reyes said Thursday.

