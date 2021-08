The battle of the billionaires was a bit of a letdown. In “The B Word” conference, Elon Musk repeated the views he’s expressed on Twitter. Jack Dorsey didn’t confront him in any way. The addition of Cathie Wood didn’t bring much to the table in that regard. For something that was initially billed as “THE Talk About Bitcoin,” it was light on the discussion side. It all came and went uneventfully.