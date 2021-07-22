Draft serves as foundation for Ducks GM Bob Murray’s rebuilding project

Below is a transcript of Murray's media availability, edited lightly for clarity:. Well, he’s been on our radar since his last underage year in Peterborough. He was a goal scorer, and a good young underage player in Peterborough, so he was on the board. It was obviously very tough this year, but we got to watch him in Switzerland play with the men. We had some good tape of that, and after a couple games of adjustment, he fit right in with the men, and we all got to see him at the Under-18, and on the Canada team, and we just felt he was one of the guys on the Canada team that drove the bus, that pushed the bus along. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that we hired one of the coaches from Team Canada to help us a little bit with talking to everybody on that team. He was definitely a leader on that hockey club, and he’s a real good fit for our young guys; he compliments our young guys real well with his leadership and a little bit of a different game than the rest of our young players at the moment.