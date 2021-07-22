Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Draft serves as foundation for Ducks GM Bob Murray’s rebuilding project

By Elliott Teaford
Redlands Daily Facts
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeventeen victories in 56 games was no one’s idea of a good time this past season. Ducks general manager Bob Murray declined to refer to 2020-21 as a lost season, though. Games were played, lessons were learned, evaluations were made and much knowledge was gained. “It wasn’t totally lost,” Murray...

www.redlandsdailyfacts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Gudbranson
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Person
Quinn Hughes
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Chris Pronger
Person
Paul Kariya
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Draft#Ducks#Edmonton#The Ottawa Senators#Power#The Swedish Hockey League#The New Jersey Devils#The Vancouver Canucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLsandiegogulls.com

NHL Draft 2021: Q&A With Bob Murray

Below is a transcript of Murray's media availability, edited lightly for clarity:. Well, he’s been on our radar since his last underage year in Peterborough. He was a goal scorer, and a good young underage player in Peterborough, so he was on the board. It was obviously very tough this year, but we got to watch him in Switzerland play with the men. We had some good tape of that, and after a couple games of adjustment, he fit right in with the men, and we all got to see him at the Under-18, and on the Canada team, and we just felt he was one of the guys on the Canada team that drove the bus, that pushed the bus along. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that we hired one of the coaches from Team Canada to help us a little bit with talking to everybody on that team. He was definitely a leader on that hockey club, and he’s a real good fit for our young guys; he compliments our young guys real well with his leadership and a little bit of a different game than the rest of our young players at the moment.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
markerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY MAKES HIS FIRST OFFICIAL STATEMENT SINCE TRADE TO CHICAGO

The main focus of the hockey world Tuesday has been the trade of Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks. In a one-for-one deal, with no salary retention, Vegas shipped Fleury to Chicago for Mikael Hakkarainen, who has no experience at the NHL level. The question now is will Fleury actually report to the Blackhawks or will the 35-year-old decide to retire. Fleury has made his first official statement since the trade, but he did not address that.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Evander Kane Responds; NHL Trade Rumors

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has now publicly denied allegations from his estranged wife Anna that he bet on games he played in and attempted to throw games for his own financial gains:. Just as the NHL trade and free agent markets seemed to be dying down, Evander Kane...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest on Marc-Andre Fleury, Ryan Getzlaf, Tarasenko Trade

While goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury ponders his future after his stunning trade by the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks, his former Pittsburgh Penguins club doesn't seem too motivated to pry him from the Windy City. Fleury reportedly found out the Knights sent him to the Hawks for a minor...
NHLYardbarker

NHL Rumors: Sabres, Oilers, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Islanders, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jack Eichel’s agents release an alarming statement that changes the dynamic of the relationship between the player and the organization in a major way. Meanwhile, are the Edmonton Oilers seriously considering making a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo? What’s the status on Jake DeBrusk with the Boston Bruins and will they use him in a trade to try and replace David Krejci? Finally, what the New York Islanders up to and how were the Toronto Maple Leafs able to scoop up Nick Ritchie?
NHLtheScore

Bruins trade Vladar to Flames

The Boston Bruins traded goaltender Dan Vladar to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a third-round pick, the team announced Wednesday. The move comes after the Bruins inked goalie Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20-million contract. Vladar, 23, would have been required to pass through waivers if sent to the...
NHLcoloradohockeynow.com

Dater’s Daily: Evander Kane situation gets uglier, Fleury will report to Blackhawks

Good Sunday to all, good start of a new month to all. August is historically known as the “dead” month in sports media, unless you’re a rabid baseball fan. I used to be a rabid fan of baseball and still like to have a game on TV now and then, but am not the same passionate fan of youth. Most sports writers would probably say that. Let’s do some hockey notes, though, starting with a very ugly story involving Sharks forward Evander Kane:
NHLPosted by
NESN

David Krejci Announces Departure From Bruins In Heartfelt Statement

David Krejci most certainly will be missed in Boston. The longtime Boston Bruins center announced his departure from the squad Friday afternoon as he’s set to return to the Czech Republic to finish out his career playing in his home country. Krejci will go down as one of the most...
NHLnhltraderumor.com

San Jose Sharks looking to move Evander Kane

The San Jose Sharks have been pretty quiet this offseason. They are looking to retool the team to become a playoff contender again. NHL Trade Rumors are starting to go around that GM Doug Wilson has let teams know he is looking to trade Evander Kane. Kane, 29, who has...
NHLmarkerzone.com

ROBIN LEHNER DEFENDS FORMER TEAMMATE EVANDER KANE

Late Saturday night, Evander Kane's ex-wife, Anna, took to her social media with some serious accusations towards the San Jose Sharks forward, claiming he has been gambling on his own NHL games as well as the fact he hasn't seen his daughter in a long stretch of time and left them with no money to support themselves.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
NHLPosted by
CBS Boston

Report: David Krejci Returning To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — After the Bruins were eliminated from the postseason, David Krejci’s NHL future seemed uncertain. But a report on Tuesday indicates that the longtime Bruin will be returning to Boston. Kirk Luedeke of the New England Hockey Journal reported that he’s “hearing David Krejci coming back to Bruins”...
NHLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the 20 best NHL free agents in 2021

It’s been a few short weeks since the Tampa Bay Lightning became back-to-back Stanley Cup champions and less than a week since the Seattle Kraken assembled their first full roster. Hockey fans are now facing down the last major calendar event before the offseason kicks into full gear: free agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy