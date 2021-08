A dispatch to the Boston Post of July 22nd, dated at Vineyard Haven, says: “The first aerial commuters in New England are to land here Friday evening. Melville B. Fuller and M. J. Brown, both wealthy New York stock brokers and summer residents of the exclusive colony are to try the flight, it was learned today, with a view of establishing this means of travel as a regular week-end event to and from their offices and summer homes.”