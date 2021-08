Poland and Hungary have been denounced once again by the European Commission. Both countries were on Tuesday accused of curtailing judicial independence and restricting press freedom in a new EU rule of law report. The accusations are far from new. Press freedom has been under threat in Poland since the current government came to power in 2015. A new proposal on TV licences puts independent news networks in Poland at even greater jeopardy and threatens the largest US investment in the country. The World’s Europe correspondent Orla Barry reports.