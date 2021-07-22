The Nightmarish Subway Floods in China Could Be Our Future
New Yorkers have barely recovered from the sight of subway riders pulling garbage bags over their legs to wade into waist-high brown pools at stations across the city. But somehow, over the past week, your imagined-yet-vaguely-plausible transit nightmare scenario got much, much worse. It rained two feet over the course of just four days in China’s Henan province — and in the capital, Zhengzhou, a city of 10.34 million people on the Yellow River, the flooding not only rushed into the stations but flooded the train tunnels too, filling commuter-packed trains nearly to the ceiling with gray-brown water.www.curbed.com
Comments / 0