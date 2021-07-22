Financial Focus: Should you rethink your retirement date?

“Many retirees have discovered that downsizing is an expensive decision. Sometimes it makes sense to leave things alone.” — Lyle Boss. If you plan to sell your current home and move to a smaller one after retirement, you may be in for a shock. While it’s tempting to see “downsizing” as an easy way to lower costs in retirement, the new economic reality may make it much more difficult to realize those savings. Home values have gone up nearly 9% in the last year, making the effects of downsizing much less dramatic. In 2020, for example, homeowners aged 65-75 who downsized from an average home valued at $340,000 often ended up purchasing a smaller home costing around $250,000.