Raving on a budget—look your festival best for less than $25 with these Amazon finds
This age-old question permeates text messages threads and slides its way into conversations pre-festival/show, prompting soon-to-be attendees to send potential outfits to their group chats and, along the way, contemplate lugging their closet in its entirety to wherever they’ll get ready. But after a year and a half in lockdown, during which baggy shirts and comfortable sweats took center-stage, fashion lost its prominence for many. The result? “What are you wearing tonight?” has now become a more challenging question, increasingly complicated by limited budgets as the economic effects of COVID-19 continue to be felt. With the reactivation of festivals comes the return of costs associated with attending: tickets, ride share services, accommodations, food/drinks, and all other accoutrements, including those related to festival fashion. Conscious that these costs can quickly accumulate, Dancing Astronaut has compiled a list of nine budget-friendly fashion finds for festival season, all retailing for less than $25.dancingastronaut.com
