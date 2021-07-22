Raving on a budget—look your festival best for less than $25 with these Amazon finds

Though much of today's best anime is available to stream on services like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix, it can be difficult to track down every show you want to watch unless you're subscribed to them all. Plus, there's something really satisfying about owning a physical Blu-ray copy that you can watch at any time. If you're looking to stock up on some new anime for cheap, Amazon's latest sale is a great opportunity to do so, as it features a bunch of great anime collections for a fraction of their usual price. Most of the deals are actually complete series sets, so you can buy just one Blu-ray and own the entire anime--a great idea to do for your favorite shows if you don't want to rely on anime streaming services.