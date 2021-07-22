Dead Space remake confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S & PC

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Mighty Yell announced The Big Con will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 31. The Big Con stars Ali, a teenage con artist out to save her mom’s video store from unscrupulous loan sharks any way she can. In this open-ended adventure with punchy puzzles and dialogue, how players make that money is in their hands: pick pockets, pick locks, persuade marks, pilfer prizes, sneak around in disguises, and even profit off the latest plushie fad. From the visuals to the writing, The Big Con is a fun and hilarious trip back in time to an age that is farther away now than some of us would care to admit.