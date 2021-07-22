Cancel
Dead Space remake confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S & PC

By Stefan L
TheSixthAxis
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA and Motive Studios have confirmed that a remake of the hit horror game Dead Space, the game coming exclusively to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. This is a ground-up remake of Dead Space, rebuilt in the latest Frostbite game engine and targeting the new generation of consoles. Motive promise this will mean “jaw-dropping visual fidelity and improvements to gameplay”, but note that they will remain true to the original game from 2008.

