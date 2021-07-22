Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa is an action RPG from ex-BioWare, Sucker Punch devs

Most developers have offered PS5 versions of their games for free when PS4 versions have been bought. That won’t be the case for Ghost of Tsushima. However, Ghost of Tsushima developers Sucker Punch believe that the $10 asking price for the PS4 to PS5 upgrade is justified. Art Director Jason Connell tells Press Start in an interview that the upgrades they applied for the PS5 version weren’t simple. These were made specifically for the PS5, which were essential and fully integrated into the Director’s Cut’s Iki expansion. “The thing that I think is important for people to know is that those features that make it so specific to the PS5, we didn’t just work on those as a generic hardware upgrade, they are fully enveloped into the Iki expansion and Jin’s experiences on Iki,” says Connell. “They were really tightly connected to one another. So that’s kind of the reason why we didn’t look at them as kind of separate.“