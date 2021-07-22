Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa is an action RPG from ex-BioWare, Sucker Punch devs
Developer Triple-I Games, which includes veterans from BioWare, Sucker Punch Productions, and ArenaNet, has announced that action RPG Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam with a release date of September 9, 2021. The game will have morality-based decisions and 10 different endings that play out according to your actions, conversations, and how you deal with enemies. What seems like the “right” way to approach a situation might have repercussions later.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
