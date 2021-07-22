Big Night Restaurants Shutter Again After Having Millions in SBA Grants Rescinded

Anna Weinberg of Big Night Restaurant Group was ecstatic in June, when she received approval for nearly $10 million in grant money from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund. She applied early — in the priority group of businesses owned by women, people of color, and veterans — and based on past revenue, was approved for $3.7 million at Marlowe and Petit Marlowe, $1.8 million at Leo’s Oyster Bar, and $4.2 million for the Cavalier. Speaking with Eater SF at that time, she said she planned to steadily reopen her restaurants, throw some caviar parties this summer, and bring back “the roaring ’20s” to San Francisco.